Criminal sustain gunshot injuries in encounter with Delhi Police

New Delhi: A criminal sustained a gunshot injury during an encounter with Delhi Police Special Cell in Chhawla area of the national capital on Monday night, said police.



The criminal has been identified as Abdul Wahid.

He has sustained injuries in his leg and is admitted to the hospital.

DCP Special Cell Sanjeev Yadav said that the criminal is previously involved in more than five cases and also wanted in two dozen cases of robbery or snatching.

"An active robber or snatcher has been shot in the Chhawla area. He is previously involved in more than five cases and also wanted in two dozen cases of robbery or snatching. A snatching video of 8 July is also available," said Sanjeev Yadav.

Further details awaited. (ANI)