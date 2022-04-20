    Menu
    Criminal shot in the mouth, body thrown in field

    April20/ 2022


    Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh): A 40-year-old history sheeter, Azizullah, was shot dead in Jaunpur on Tuesday. The criminal was shot in the mouth and his body was thrown into a wheat field in Hauz Chitarsari area under the Kotwali police circle.

    The police, on receiving information, seized the body and sent it for post mortem.

    Azizullah was a known criminal of the district and has been to jail on several occasions. His family members, however, claimed that he was working as a property dealer and had been threatened by rivals after their mobile phone went missing.

    No arrests have yet been made in this case so far.

    --IANS

