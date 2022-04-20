Criminal Held After Shootout With Police In Noida

Noida: An alleged criminal was held after an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh''s Noida, officials said on Wednesday.

The shootout took place near Sector 34 metro station late on Tuesday night when the accused and his partner were intercepted for checking by a Sector 24 police team, they said.

"The scooter was without a number plate and it was intercepted for checking. But the riders sped away. The police control room was alerted and the information was immediately relayed to all nearby patrol units which then tracked down the riders," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.

"The pillion rider opened fire on police personnel who had surrounded them. One of them got injured in retaliatory firing and fell down along with the scooter while the other managed to escape from the spot," he said. The injured accused was taken to a hospital for treatment. He has been identified as Abhay alias Prince (22), a native of nearby Hapur district, Singh said. The accused has around half a dozen cases of loot and robbery against his name in various districts, he added. An illegal firearm was seized from his possession while the scooter, which was stolen recently from Noida, has been impounded, Singh said. A fresh FIR was lodged at the Sector 24 police station and a search operation was launched to trace his partner, the police said. —PTI