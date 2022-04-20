Criminal Held After Gunfight With Cops In Gr Noida

Noida: A suspected criminal was held after he suffered injury in a gunfight with police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, officials said on Monday.

The gunfight broke out late Sunday night in Ecotech 3 police station area in which the accused, who has previously been booked in over half a dozen cases, including that of a murder, held, they said.

"Accused Prashant was on a motorcycle with a partner when they were intercepted for checking at a barricade by the local police. Instead of stopping, they tried to flee and opened fire at the police team," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said.

"Prashant got hit in on his leg in the retaliatory firing by the police, while his partner managed to escape due to the darkness," Aggarwal said.

He said the accused was taken to a hospital for treatment, while a combing operation was launched to arrest his partner who is at large.

Police have recovered an illegal country-made pistol along with some ammunition from the accused and also impounded his motorcycle, the officials said.

Prashant has previously been booked in eight cases and a fresh FIR has been lodged against him at the Ecotech 3 police station, they added. —PTI