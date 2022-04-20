Crime Rate Sees Dip In UP In First Seven Months Of 2018: Yogi Govt

Lucknow: Crimes in Uttar Pradesh recorded a significant drop in the first seven months this year, as major Indian Penal Code (IPC) offences such as murder, kidnapping, loot, rapes, dowry deaths and robbery went down for the first time in comparison to last two years during the same period, claimed the Yogi Adityanath government on Saturday.

A government statement here on Saturday claimed that the major downfall was recorded in dacoity case with 37.75 per cent plunge, while cases of kidnapping for ransom has gone down by 25 per cent. However, the dowry death rate and the numbers of FIR registered in the state during the period has gone up by 3.38 per cent and 9.75 per cent respectively.

Similarly there was a dip in loot cases in the state by 19.25 per cent and murder by 2.22 per cent during the period in comparison to 2017. Besides incidents of riot has gone down by 7.71 per cent and theft by 13.51 per cent. In the case of road hold up, there was no case registered in 2018 and 2017 and just one was registered in 2016 during the period but in the case of rapes it showed a 6.50 per cent downfall than the previous year. But surprisingly, the number of rapes, which was 2,444 between January and July in 2018 was more than what recorded in the same period in 2016 when it was 2,041.

In 2017, the state recorded 2,614 number of rapes in the first seven months. However, the total number of FIRs registered in the first seven months of 2018 was 1,96707 against 78,914 in 2017 and 1,55970 in 2016. The UP government official said that during the stern drive and zero tolerance against the criminals, 63 were shot dead in encounters, 3,430 criminals, on whom rewards were announced were arrested and sent to jail. During the encounters, 650 criminals were injured while four police personnel got martyred.

The UP government also invoked Gangster Act against 14,746 criminals and property of worth Rs 173 crores were attached.

In 2018, till July, 9,866 criminals surrendered their bails and went to jail due to the strictness of the state government. UNI