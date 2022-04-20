New Delhi: BSP chief Mayawati on August 25 stated that even during the COVID times, crimes in Uttar Pradesh are increasing daily and correspondents are being attacked. "In Uttar Pradesh, crime rate is increasing every day. Now, the situation has arrived when the fourth pillar of democracy, our media personnel are being targeted. It shows that the law and order situation in the state is miserable," said Mayawati. —ANI
Crime rate increasing every day in UP, media personnel being targeted: Mayawati
April20/ 2022
