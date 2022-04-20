Crime In UP Is Well Below National Average: UP Minister

Lucknow; Claiming that the crime rate in Uttar Pradesh is much below the national average and the situation was fast changing under the Yogi Aditynath rule, the Uttar Pradesh government today said now no complainant would be arrested by police when they file their cases. The government also announced that 3307 Sub-inspectors in the police department would be appointed by December next while 30,000 constables and 2000 sub-inspectors would be appointed every year for the next five years. Replying on the budgetary grants for Home and Civil Administration department in the Assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna quoting the NCRB reports claimed that the crime rate in UP is much less compared to other states like Kerala, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. "The new order of the DGP has put restriction on arrest of the complainant in any case and it would only be done after it was found that they too are involved in violence or crime after investigation," he said. In the absence of the entire opposition, the minister said these opposition always raise the issue of law and order but on the other hand they are not ready to hear the government's reply. Leader of the House and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was not present in the assembly as he was visiting Ayodhya and was expected to give his reply on the budget tomorrow during the passage of the appropriation bills. Mr Khanna giving some statistics claimed that in the IPC cases while UP has 112.1 per lakh of population but in the country is was 202.2 and in Kerala is is 723 and in MP 348. Similarly in the crime against women in UP it is just 34.8 per lakh population but it Kerala it is 53.4, Maharashtra it is 54.8, MP 65.5 and in the country in average it is 53.9. Blaming the previous Samajwadi Party government for giving patronage to the criminals in the state, the Minister said now the situation was turning back to normal. "Things cannot be changed in a month or two. Give us some time and it is our promise to provide better law and order in the state," he said while claiming that the state has achieved a record by recovery of 63.44 per cent of the looted valuables in the state during the past four month. He also claimed that the crime rate in murder has also come come down after BJP came to power as in 2016 it was 1512 which came down to 1434 in 2017 which is a decrease of 5.16 per cent. Mr Khanna also disclosed that all the illegal slaughter houses have been closed but the 41 legal slaughter houses were running normally while under the anti-Romeo action 763 cases have been filed and action has been taken against 1580 people. Similarly 2092 FIRs have been registered under the anti-land mafia and 5395 hectares of government lands have been released from their clutches. Debate on the grants of Home and Civil administration will continue tomorrow with several BJP members along with Independent Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya spoke on the discussion today. UNI