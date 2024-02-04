Crime Branch Served Notice to Atishi After Kejriwal in Poaching Allegations

Delhi Police Crime Branch serves notices to AAP leaders Atishi and Arvind Kejriwal over alleged BJP's 'Operation Lotus 2.0'.

New Delhi: Yesterday a team from the Delhi Police Crime Branch paid a visit to Atishis residence. Atishi, who is the Education Minister of Delhi and a member of AAP received a notice regarding the Aam Aadmi Partys claim of BJPs attempt to lure its MLAs through incentives, which they call 'Operation Lotus 2.0'.



According to sources Atishi instructed her staff at her office to accept the summons on her behalf. This development occurred after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also received a notice from the Crime Branch in relation to these allegations.



On Saturday officials from the Crime Branch issued a notice to Arvind Kejriwal asking for his response within three days. Previously Atishi had stated that several AAP MLAs were approached by BJP with bribes and threats in an effort to destabilize their elected government.



Atishi claimed that "Operation Lotus 2.0" aims at overthrowing the AAP government in Delhi and alleged that each MLA was offered Rs 25 crore. She further mentioned that BJP has been in contact with 21 AAP MLAs with intentions of using them to bring down the government. Atishi also hinted at the existence of a clip related to 'Operation Lotus 2.0' which may be released if deemed necessary.



However BJP strongly denied any involvement, in 'Operation Lotus 2.0'. Rejected all allegations made by AAP.

Upon receiving the summons Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticized the Delhi police claiming that they were merely putting on a show for their " masters" instead of focusing on tackling the rising crime rate, in the capital city.

—Input from Agencies