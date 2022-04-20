Crime against women goes down in UP: NCRB

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has claimed that women are safer in the state compared to other states.

The government has based its claim on the 2019 report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

According to the government spokesman, the report states that the all-India rate of crime against women in 2019 was 62.4 cases per one lakh population while Uttar Pradesh recorded only 55.4 cases per lakh.

Despite being the most populous state in the country, Uttar Pradesh stood on 22nd rank in terms of crime against women.

As compared to Uttar Pradesh, crime rate was 63.1 (per lakh population) in Maharashtra, 64 in West Bengal, 69 in Madhya Pradesh and 110 in Rajasthan.

Even in a small state like Kerala, the rate of crime against women stood at 62.7.

A government spokesman said that the schemes introduced by the state government for women's security helped in controlling crime.

In 2016, at least 3,289 rape cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh but the figure dropped to 2,232 in 2020, showing a depreciation by 32 per cent.

Similarly, 11,121 cases of abduction of girls and women were recorded in 2016 which went down to 11,057 in 2020, a drop of 27 per cent.

The state government also strengthened technology which helped in investigation and quick disposal of cases, officials said.

According to ADG, prosecution, Ashutosh Pandey: "We improved and strengthened our system under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This helped in ensuring speedy justice to victims of crime against girl child and women. Efforts made by the department of prosecution have successfully got us convictions in cases of rape (89), kidnapping for marriage (15), dowry death (97) and sexual harassment (13) between January 1 and December 15, 2020."

The ADG said five rape convicts have been hanged while others in 193 similar cases are serving life sentences.

The government has also given a strong defence on the basis of which punishment was handed to culprits in 721 cases.

Recently, the Union Home Ministry had also appreciated Lucknow for implementation of schemes under Nirbhaya Fund.

"Along with deployment of anti-Romeo squad across the state, women police in civvies, 100 lady constables on pink patrol two-wheelers and presence of pink booths at major intersections in Lucknow bolstered women's security. Inauguration of women help desk at all 1,535 police stations in the state has made women feel safer," he said.

