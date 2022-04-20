Cricket series can't happen along with terror attacks: Anurag Thakur warns PCB

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Anurag Thakur on Monday warned Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), saying that Indo-Pak cricket ties cannot resume if the security of Indians is compromised. "Cricket series cannot happen along with terror attacks," Thakur told ANI, when asked about the possibility of Indo-Pak cricket matches. "I condemn today's attack. As an Indian, I feel an Indian life is more important than cricket,� Thakur further added. According to Future Tours Programme of International Cricket Council (ICC) arch-rivals are scheduled to play a bilateral series comprising two Tests and five ODIs, at a neutral venue. The highly anticipated series was expected to be played in The UAE. However, after terrorist attack in Punjab chances for the high-profile series have become bleak. Thakur later took to micro blogging site Twitter to condemn the attack. The statement came after the terrorist attack in Punjab on Monday, where four heavily armed terrorists wearing Army fatigues went on a rampage attacking a bus and a police station complex, in Gurdaspur district bordering Pakistan. Last bilateral series between both the countries took place in 2007.