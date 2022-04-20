Cricket fraternity comes out in support of PM's anti black money policy

New Delhi: Several star India cricketers have come out in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea to hit the black money out of the park after banning the currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000. Cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble took to micro-blogging website 'Twitter' and expressed their views on the PM's idea of curbing black money. Former India opener Sehwag, who is these days considered the undisputed king of the micro-blogging website, tweeted,"In America they will count votes. In India count Notes. Tonight just notice d houses that dont have lights off,Note Counting On.#BlackMoney." Team India's head coach and legendary spinner Kumble said,"Massive googly bowled by our Hon. PM @narendramodi today. Well done Sir! Proud of you!!." BCCI Chief Anurag Thakur also praised the PM's effort saying," Black Day for #BlackMoney hoarders!#IndiaFightsCorruption#TransformingIndia by @PMOIndia." Similarly, turbanator Bhajji tweeted," Massive sixer by @narendramodi ji to discontinue the use of 500 and 1000 rupee notes to curb #BlackMoney. Brave move! We're proud of you!." Notably, in a sudden address to the nation last night, PM Modi declared that the currency notes of Rs 500 and 1000 will no longer be used for any transactions, describing the move as a fight against the disease of black money. UNI