Cricket Australia announces fixture for WBBL 6

Melbourne: Cricket Australia on Friday announced the 59-game fixture for the upcoming edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) which is slated to start from October 25 and will involve all the eight teams on the opening day of the T20 tournament. The entire tournament will be played in Sydney due to Covid-19 pandemic.

"The WBBL Village will see parts of Sydney Olympic Park transformed into a high-class athletes' precinct to accommodate all eight teams and staff. The Village, created with the support of rebel, the Sydney Olympic Park Authority, Accor Hotels and Cricket New South Wales (NSW) will see the League given exclusive use of multiple hotels, high performance facilities, dining venues and more," said Cricket Australia in a statement.

The season will conclude on the weekend of November 28-29, with locations and timings of the three-match finals series matches to be confirmed.

"Last season was the biggest in the history of the women's game and now, following on from the Commonwealth Bank ODI and T20I series in Brisbane, we'll get to see the stars of our world champion Australian team in action during rebel WBBL|06," said Alistair Dobson, CA Head of Big Bash Leagues.

"We'd like to thank the NSW Government, rebel, the Sydney Olympic Park Authority, Accor Hotels and our colleagues at Cricket NSW for their extraordinary collaboration to make this season happen," he added.

Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon said bringing the entire tournament to Sydney provided a tremendous opportunity for the state's cricket fans.

"Cricket NSW is honoured to host the rebel Women's Big Bash League this season, giving our community a wonderful chance to see the best women's cricket players in the world right in our own backyard," Germon said.

"Our staff at Cricket NSW and in particular at the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder have already put in a huge amount of work with Cricket Australia and all the other partners to bring the tournament and the WBBL Village to fruition and we are confident they can deliver the best WBBL season yet," he added.

—IANS