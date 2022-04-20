Crew of virus-hit cruise ship allowed to disembark in Uruguay

Montevideo: Crew members from the coronavirus-hit cruise ship Greg Mortimer were on Wednesday allowed to disembark in Uruguay, after almost two months at sea.

Of the more than 60 crew members, 36 tested positive for the virus.

The ship's passengers had already disembarked last month and flown home.

Meanwhile, two crew members became seriously ill with COVID-19 and were hospitalised. One, who was from the Philippines, later died. The other recovered and was flown home to Poland, the BBC reports.

After disembarking on Wednesday, crew members who had tested positive were taken to a hotel in Montevideo to be quarantined, while the others were taken to a separate hotel in the city.

The Greg Mortimer, owned by the Australian firm Aurora Expeditions, was taking more than 200 people to Antarctica, South Georgia and Elephant Island - but the tour was called off on 20 March.

This was because the nearest South American countries - Argentina and Chile - had closed their borders and imposed lockdowns.

It eventually anchored off Montevideo on 27 March, but wasn't allowed to dock in the port until 10 April.

UNI