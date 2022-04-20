Cremation In Ayodhya's Jain Temple Stirs Controversy

Ayodhya: Cremation of a woman in a Jain temple here stirred up controversy after rumours of her having died of the novel coronavirus started doing the rounds.

The district administration on Wednesday denied any COVID-19 link with the woman and asked the deceased's family members to go ahead with the cremation inside the temple.

However, as soon as those staying near the temple came to know about the planned cremation, they started raising objections to it.

Mahant Naga Ram Lakhan Das, who filed an objection with the cremation, alleged that never before a body had been cremated inside the temple that has been there since 1962.

"All the residents of the locality objected as a body has never been cremated in the vicinity. Our main objection was about the smoke following the cremation that might cause problems for the residents. We asked them to take the body to the nearby riverbank, even complained to the administration, but nobody listened to our pleas" he said.

Another local, Vinod Chandra Khanna said that even after reporting the matter to the police, nothing was done. "We have been living here since 1968. This happened for the first time," he added.

City Magistrate, K D Sharma, said the allegations of the locals of the woman being infected were baseless and it was a case of natural death.

He said there has been no case of coronavirus in the district and movement of people has been stopped.

"A lawyer and a mahant from the neighbourhood of the Jain Temple called us and claimed that there was a death due to coronavirus. However, there has no case related to the virus in Ayodhya yet. Everyone is staying wherever they are," he added.

The deceased was 73-year-old and had stopped eating food for the last few days.

"We spoke to the CMO and he said that even if the deceased was positive, then also the last rites would have been done by cremating the body. The neighbours had also agreed and after that cremation was done," Mr Sharma said.

"The deceased was in Ayodhya from March 23 and had shown no symptoms of the virus. I have met other people also and no one is showing any kind of symptoms," he said.

Meanwhile, assistant manager of the Jain Temple, Chandra Kumar Jain said all the allegations are baseless. "A group of 27 people came to Ayodhya on March 23 and the woman was staying here due to the nationwide lockdown and that is why she had to stay here," he said. UNI