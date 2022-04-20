Creator of world famous Rock Garden Nek Chand dies

Chandigarh: Creator of world famous Rock Garden Nek Chand died here today at a hospital where he had been admitted following complaint of chest pain. He was 90. The Padma Shri awardee, whose 90th birthday was celebrated by the Chandigarh Administration on December 15, died at the PGIMER shortly past mid-night, where he had been admitted following complaint of chest pain, his family said. He was brought to PGIMER last evening, the hospital officials said. Nek Chand, who was born in a village now in Pakistan, worked as a road inspector of the Public Works Department. His body will be kept in the Rock garden today to enable people to pay their last respects, his family said, adding, the cremation is expected to take place tomorrow. He built the city's iconic Rock Garden from waste and other unused household materials. Spread over an area of forty-acres, the garden was inaugurated in 1976. PTI