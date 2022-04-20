Create your digital avatar on Facebook in India

New Delhi: Facebook on Tuesday launched a new feature ''Avatars'' in India which would allow users to create a digital persona that''s uniquely representative of the user and post in comments, Messenger chats or share it on WhatsApp.

Users will be able to make an Avatar, a cartoon-like version of themselves by choosing from a variety of faces, hairstyles and outfits that have been specially customised for India.

The Avatar creator enables people to customise how they want to represent themselves across many dimensions such as facial features, hair, and outfits.

"This creator can be accessed from Bookmarks in your FB app, as well as from the comment composer. It is also easy to access the avatar creator from someone else''s avatar shared across Facebook," the company said in a statement.

To create an Avatar, one need to go to the Facebook or Messenger comment composer, click on the "smiley" button, and then the sticker tab. Click "Create Your Avatar"! Or find the avatar creator in the Bookmarks section in Facebook app.

Avatar creation from Messenger is currently only available on Android, but will be rolled on iOS soon.

—IANS



