Crazy Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor dance while flying!

Mumbai: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor may not have had dance in their blood before they became a part of �ABCD 2�, but have certainly got smitten by the beautiful art form. Choreographer-turned-director Remo D�Souza took to Twitter to share a video which shows Varun and Shraddha trying out bizarre steps while on a flight. �ABCD 2� is a sequel to 2013 super-hit dance based 3D film �ABCD- Any Body Can Dance�. The film features dancers who had earlier been part of a dance based reality show. �ABCD 2� features Varun and Shraddha in lead roles besides dancing legend Prabhudheva. The film is slated to release on June 19.