Crafting Smile On Int'l Day For Elderly People

Chandigarh (The Hawk): In an event to celebrate Geriatric Day on 1st October 2022, Department of Prosthodontics , Dr. Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences presented live plants to elderly people visiting the department. Department of Prosthodontics remains always enthusiastic and ready to replace elderly people teeth which are indeed very Important for proper nutrition and general health. Respecting our elders should be a courtesy shown by every one of us. Common grace and manners are to treat elders with dignity and respect and beautiful smiles. As they bring a light into the lives with their contagious smile and caring nature the event was organized to honour elderly.

Also a competition was organized for the students of the institute with theme of crafting smile to spread a message to craft beautiful smiles for all eldery around. Faculty members Dr. Shefali Singla, Dr. Lalit Kumar , Dr. Komal Sehgal, Dr.Sharique Rehan, Dr. Rajni, Dr. Monika MNagpal and Dr. Harkirat Sethi witnessed the event. Dr. Virender, Dr. Sunint Singh and Dr. Puneet judged the work of the students. Intern Ayushi secured first position and Shefali secured second position in the competition.