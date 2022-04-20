Crackdown On Organised Crime Under Yogi Has Led To Law & Order Improvement: Guv

Lucknow: Hailing working style of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for development of state, Governor Ram Naik said after actions against organised crime law and order situation was improving though lot has to be done yet.

Addressing the media here at Raj Bhawan after completion of four years as Governor of state, Mr Naik said "I am very much satisfied with my four years as UP Governor. I believe that during this time perspective of public has changed about Governor and Raj Bhawan. The respect and affection of state people reflects their

Speaking about law and order situation of state Mr Naik said that organised crime was hammered following which law and order situation was improved in state. But still reformation needed in this sector. He said that perspective of big industrialists and other state people about UP has changed. They understand that Up is developing swiftly. "In recent investor's summit in February over 1000 MoUs were singed which shows that industrialists have faith in UP government that they will get better law and order with other basic facilities" Mr Naik said adding that overall development of the state will be ensured after establishment of industries here as it will generate employment opportunities and provide more profits to local traders, farmers and youth. Speaking about former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's allegations of partiality, UP Governor said that he did not care what anyone thinks about him. "I have always followed constitutional was as Governor and performed my duties without any discrimination" he underlined. He said that over 800 letters were drafted to state government during Akhilesh Yadav tenure in three years while he has written 450 letters to Yogi government in past one year.

Stressing on need of improvement in higher education, Mr Naik said "Being chancellor of 28 universities I always focused on reformation of education system". He said that convocation programmes, admissions, classes, results and other activities were regularised on time during past four years. In past year passing percentage of girls was higher than boys which encourage women empowerment, he added.

Mr Naik said that recent violent incidents in Lucknow University, Banaras Hindu University and Aligarh Muslim university were disgraceful but students should understand that raising their issues infront of professors and administration should be peaceful and focused on student's welfare. "I believe that student union elections should be revoked but it will take time to implement such things. But students leaders should focus on student's issues only" he pointed out.

He also released fourth edition of his report card as Governor "Raj Bhawan mein Ram Naik". He said that his priorities were always the development of the state and he worked hard to make Uttar Pradseh a Uttam Pradesh (Best State).

Mr Naik, who turned 84 recently, has completed 1,460 days in office and attended over 24,995 meetings, actively participated in 1,421 programmes, including 531, outside the state capital and released 1,819 press notes.

Highlighting the main events of fourth year Mr Naik said "Organisation of first establishment day of Uttar Pradesh, use of correct name of Dr Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ramji Ambedkar, grand celebration on 101 completion of Lokmanya Bal Ganga Dhar Tilak's slogan "Swarajya mera janm sidhh adhikar hai aur main ise lekar rahunga were special events of this year" UNI