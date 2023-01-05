CPWD To Build Mini Critical Care Hospital Building For AIIMS Rishikesh

Ridhikesh (The Hawk): The work for the construction of the 150-bed capacity Critical Care Hospital building at AIIMS Rishikesh has been started. The construction work of this Mini Critical Care Hospital building will be done by the Central Public Works Department. An MOU was signed by the officers of AIIMS and the Central Public Works Department regarding this project.

an additional hospital of 150 ICU beds will be built in AIIMS for better treatment of serious patients. The 960-bed hospital is currently operating in AIIMS Rishikesh. These have 200 ICU beds. 2500 to 3000 patients come daily to OPD to consult doctors. In view of the increasing number of serious patients, the need to increase the number of beds here was being felt for a long time. In view of this deficiency, the Mini Critical Care Hospital building is now going to be constructed near the trauma building of AIIMS. About this, an MOU was formed between AIIMS Rishikesh and the Central Public Works Department, and the agreement was signed on behalf of both parties. This Project has been approved under 'Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission'. The hospital building to be constructed will have 7 floors including the ground floor.

Professor (Dr.) Meenu Singh Executive Director of AIIMS Rishikesh told that this mini hospital will be a fully centralized AC facility. This ICU hospital will have 12 emergency beds including daycare beds, dialysis, isolation room, HDU, ICU, NICU, PICU, and operation theatre. Dr. Meenu Singh said that under the project all the work of civil construction has been entrusted to the Central Public Works Department. she told that soon another 42 beds of the Pediatric unit will be going to construct in AIIMS. On this occasion, Dean Academic Prof. Jaya Chaturvedi, Deputy Director (Administration) Lt. Col. A.R. Mukherjee, Law Officer Pradeep Chandra Pandey, Superintending Engineer of CPWD Mr. Chandrapal and Superintendent Engineer in-charge of S.E. in AIIMS Vipul Kumar Mishra were present.