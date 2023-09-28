CPI MP Binoy Viswam writes to PM over delay in salaries of HEC employees

New Delhi: Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressing his concern about the plight of over 3,000 employees of Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC) who have not received their salaries for the last 20 months.

Viswam in his letter said, "I am writing this to express my concern about the plight of over 3,000 employees of Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC) who have not received their salaries for the last 20 months. HEC is one of India's oldest and ablest Public Sector Units which has played a crucial role in India's space program with years of critical service to the nation, including manufacturing the launch pad for the much celebrated Chandrayaan-III."

He also mentioned the struggles that the employees of HEC are facing and alleged that one of the reasons for the delay in salary is due to the absence of full-time chairman-cum-managing director.

"Despite their contributions, the employees of HEC are now struggling to make ends meet. Many of them have been forced to take on part-time jobs as autorickshaw drivers, street vendors, and daily wage labourers to support their families. Some have had to draw their provident fund and take on loans to get by. The delay in salary payment is due to a number of factors, including the absence of a full-time chairman-cum-managing director," he said.

"However, workers who have made invaluable contribution to the country are suffering for no fault of their own should not be acceptable. These employees have worked hard to build India's space program and other important industrial infrastructure. It is a disgrace that they are now being forced to live in penury and uncertainty", he alleged.

Viswam urged the Prime Minister to intervene immediately and take steps to ensure that HEC employees are paid their salaries in full and on time.

"The government must also provide a financial package to help them tide over this difficult period and also take steps to ensure that the HEC is revived. It is important to remember that these employees are the backbone of India's industrial sector and play a crucial role in the country's development", he said.

—ANI