CPI march to Hyderabad's Raj Bhavan demanding the removal of the governor's seat

Hyderabad (The Hawk): K Sambasiva Rao, the state secretary of the CPI, and a number of other leaders were detained on Wednesday during the "Chalo Raj Bhavan" march.

The party organised the march to seek an end to the "governor system."

When the march was stopped at Khairatabad junction due to the arrest of the CPI leaders, arguments between them and the police ensued.

Sambasiva Rao previously claimed that governors were attempting to topple non-BJP governments and said that the governor system urgently needed to be eliminated.

The CPI secretary allegedly asserted that the governor's system has become a threat to democracy in the nation and that there is no proof or documentation to support its role in upholding democratic ideals in the nation.

The governor's position was abused even under the Congress' tenure, he said, but it has now evolved into a menace to democratically elected non-BJP governments.

He demanded the "governor system" be eliminated, contending that it had evolved into a tool for the central government.

