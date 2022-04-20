CPI-M To Hold Protests Against Saharanpur Violence In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The CPI-M on Friday said it will hold sit-in demonstrations across Madhya Pradesh on May 29 to protest "atrocities" against the Dalit community in the Saharanpur violence in Uttar Pradesh. Badal Saroj, Madhya Pradesh state unit secretary of the Communist Party of India-Marxist, said that ever since Yogi Adityanath has become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh atrocities and violence against the Dalits have gone up in the state.

Saroj alleged that the Hindu Vahini, a right-wing group formed by Adityanath, was following in the footsteps of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in order to run the nation "based on Manusmriti".

The state-wide protests on Monday will be followed by a conclave, during which they will demand "fair proceedings" against those involved in crimes against Dalits, like the Saharanpur violence, protection for the weaker sections, damages to the victims of such attacks, and to take back all "false charges" against Dalits and their political leaders as well as establish law and order in Saharanpur, he said.