CPI lashes out at Kerala Governor

Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has come out strongly against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan after he disallowed a government recommendation to convene a special session of the state legislative assembly on December 23.

The special session was to held for passing a resolution on the new farm laws.

The CPI mouthpiece "Janayugam" in a scathing attack in its editorial said Governor Khan is trying to implement the RSS agenda in the state.

It further said the Governor does not have any right to continue in the post as he has no authority to disallow the recommendation of a democratically-elected government.

The editorial also said Khan had joined several political parties including Congress and ended up in the Sangh Parivar and became a Governor, adding the RSS had posted him in a secular state like Kerala to implement its agenda.

The CPI mouthpiece editorial also said that a person holding the post of a Governor should not oppose the rights of the state to disagree with the laws.

It said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah are handpicking people with such attitude for Governor's post.

"The government has approached the Governor again for convening a special session of the assembly on December 31 and if he again opposes this Kerala must take a unanimous stand to oust him from the post," the editorial pointed out.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran told IANS: "The Governor does not have a right to reject a recommendation of a democratically elected government to convene a session of the legislative assembly. This is what the Janayugam editorial has mentioned.

"We are also worried as the Governors in the country are trying to impress the Prime minister with actions which don't not come under their purview and this shows that Kerala Governor is also following the suit."

--IANS