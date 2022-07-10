CPI(M) members join CPI in Darjeeling district

Siliguri (WB) : A group of CPI(M) leaders joined its ally CPI on Sunday in West Bengal's Darjeeling district.





Six people, including CPI(M) district committee member Partha Moitra, switched over in presence of CPI's Darjeeling district secretary Animesh Banerjee.





Apart from Moitra, the others are Jyoti De Sarkar, Ujjwal Ghosh, Bipul Ghosh, Bijoy Chowdury and Arijit Ganguly. They were known young faces of the district CPI(M).





"CPI(M) is being run by some 'yes-men'. So, we left the party. But, we did not join the ruling TMC for power, as we want to continue working in an organisation that believes in the ideals of the Left," Moitra said.





Banerjee said that their joining the CPI will give much-needed oxygen to the party's organisation in the district.





Ahead of last year's assembly elections, CPI(M) leader Shankar Ghosh joined the BJP, levelling similar allegations against the party's district unit.





He is at present BJP's Siliguri MLA. --- (PTI)