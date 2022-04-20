CPEC to be completed at all costs: Imran

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed that the government would complete the ambitious China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project at any cost and pass its benefits to the nation.

"The corridor is a manifestation of Pakistan-China friendship and the government will complete it at any cost and bring its fruit to every Pakistani," Dawn news quoted Khan as saying said at a meeting on Friday held to review progress on the CPEC projects.

Terming the CPEC an excellent project for the country''s socio-economic development, he said the gigantic multi-faceted initiative would guarantee a bright future for the nation.

Lauding the performance of CPEC Authority, the remier said measures must be taken to improve its working as well as capacity.

The CPEC is a flagship $62 billion project of Chinese President Xi Jinping''s Belt and Road Initiative that aims to connect Asia, Africa and Europe through a vast network of highways, rail lines and sea lanes.

The multi-billion dollar corridor connects the Chinese city of Kashgar with Pakistan''s Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea.

According to the Dawn news report, the vast initiative is intended to rapidly upgrade Pakistan''s required infrastructure and strengthen its economy by the construction of modern transportation networks, numerous energy projects and special economic zones.

In November 2016, CPEC became partly operational when Chinese cargo was transported overland to Gwadar port for onward maritime shipment to Africa and West Asia, while some major power projects were commissioned by late 2017.

--IANS