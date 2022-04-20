COVID: HP puts ban on festival celebrations in effect from March 23

Hamirpur: The surge in the COVID-19 cases has cast its shadow on the ongoing Chaitra fair at Deotsidh in the district and the fair is to be bound up by March 23 positively.

The state government has taken a decision to close all the fairs and festivals with an immediate effect.

The state government has taken a decision in this regard last night in its cabinet meeting.

Last year too this fair was stopped abruptly on March 17 due to the COVID-19 scare. There were apprehensions too that this year the fair will also be closed due to the huge rush of the devotees that were not observing the COVID-19 guidelines and were taking part in the mela without masks and non observation of the social distance.

It is said that nearly fifty thousand devotees had taken part in the month-long fair since March 14th when it was started.

Similarly, the national level Holi festival that was to start from March 26th may not be held as per the new orders of the state government.

However, an order to this effect was issued once the Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur held a video conference with the Deputy Commissioners of the state on Saturday morning.

