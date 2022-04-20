Noida: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on May 16 visited community centre at Noida's Sadarpur. He also interacted with the COVID patients. CM also visited Chhaprauli village and took the stock of the preparedness. According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are currently 1,93,815 active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh. —ANI
States & UTs
COVID: CM Yogi Visits Noida's Community Centre
April20/ 2022
Categories :States & UTsTags :
Related Post
- May6/ 2023
- May6/ 2023
- May6/ 2023
- May6/ 2023
- May6/ 2023
- May6/ 2023
- May6/ 2023
- May6/ 2023
- May6/ 2023
- May5/ 2023