COVID: Bangladesh reports 2,292 new cases, 37 more deaths

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Thursday recorded 2,292 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 4,56,438.

Of the total patients, 3,71,453 recovered, with 2,274 made recovery in the last 24 hours.

The daily count came from test of 17,532 samples in the past day.

However, the country today reported 37 more deaths from the deadly virus, taking the tally to 6,524.

Bangladesh first reported its COVID-19 cases on March 8. Since then the country has been struggling to limit spread of the highly contagious virus.

Coronavirus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, and then spread to newer countries and territories.

As of Thursday, the epidemic infected 60,813,296 people and killed 1,428,804 across the globe, according to Worldometer, a website which compiles number of new coronavirus cases and deaths from it.

However, total number of people who recovered from the coronavirus pandemic reached 42,117,897 across the world.

—UNI