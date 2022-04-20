Covid: 45 More Deaths, 222 New Cases In UP

Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 22,518 on Sunday with 45 more fatalities, while 222 new cases pushed the infection tally to 17,05,596, according to an official statement issued here.

Of the fresh fatalities, six deaths each were reported from Lucknow and Allahabad, followed by five in Kanpur, the statement said.

Of the new cases, 23 were reported from Lucknow followed by 17 from Kanpur, 15 from Varanasi and 14 from Gonda, it said.

In the past 24 hours, 169 people recovered from the disease, taking the overall recoveries so far to 16,79,913, the statement said.

The count of active COVID-19 cases stands at 3,165, it said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.77 lakh samples were tested, while over 5.70 crore tests have been conducted in the state so far, the statement added. —PTI