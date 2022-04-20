COVID: 112 New Cases, Two More Deaths Recorded In UP

Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,698 on Friday with two more fatalities, while 112 new cases took the infection tally to over 6 lakh, a health bulletin issued here said.

"In past 24 hours, 112 fresh cases were reported in the state. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 3,332 while 5,90,071 people have been treated and discharged," it said.

The total number of cases in the state stands at 6,02,001 and 8,698 deaths have been recorded so far, it said.

The fresh deaths were reported from Gorakhpur and Pilibhit, it said. On Thursday, over 1.34 lakh samples were tested and so far, 2.93 crore tests have been conducted in the state, it added. —PTI