Covid19: SRM Hospital, Kattankulathur Cures 13 Patients With Allopathy & Siddha Medication In Five Days

Kattankulathur: 13 Coronavirus patients admitted at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Kattankulathur have been successfully treated with the help of Allopathy and Siddha medication in five days. The treatment was done in association with National Institute of Siddha, Tambaram.

This was announced at a press conference held at the hospital premises. Present for the meet were Pro Vice Chancellor (Medical and Health Sciences) Dr. Lt Col. A. Ravikumar

Dean Medical Dr. A. Sundaram, Medical Superintendent Dr. K. Thangaraj, General Manager Mr. A. Vijaykumar and Director, National Institute of Siddha, Tambaram Dr. R. Meena Kumari. Among those admitted 10 of them have been discharged while 2 are still under hospital observation. Along with the prescribed government medication, the patients were also administered kabasura kudineer.

Those discharged have been asked to consume kabasura kudineer three times a day along with the prescribed Allopathy medicines.

Among those treated was a high risk patient Ramachandran. This 63 year old male patient had recently undergone a heart surgery and also has diabetics and asthma. He has been cured of coronavirus and is to be discharged.

Everyone had responded to the treatment well and have been cured of Coronavirus in five to seven days. Speaking at the press conference held at the hospital, Pro Vice Chancellor (Medical and Health Sciences) Dr. Lt Col. A. Ravikumar said, "Our government has approved and allowed us to treat patients. Four wards have been prepared for the same. Everything has been sterilised and prepared well. Our staffs are also prepared to battle this disaster." "This combined treatment was done on a trial basis and in agreement with the patients," he added.

Director, National Institute of Siddha, Tambaram Dr. R. Meena Kumari said, "In five days we have been able to treat and cure patients. We did this as a study and have succeeded. Apart from the Government approved treatment we included kabasura kudineer."

Medical Superintendent Dr. K. Thangaraj, "We did this combination approach with the help of National Institute of Siddha, Tambaram. The treatment has been effective and the patients have all responded well. Now we will keep monitoring those who have discharged as well so make sure that there is no relapse of the virus."

The patients thanked SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre for the treatment.