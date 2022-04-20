Covid Virus Surges Back In U'khand, Death Toll Keeps Climbing









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On January 4, 2020



Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 92,112 on Monday as 301 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 85,400 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 3,966. The state's toll rose to 1,535 as eight more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,211. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 695. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 92.71 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 125 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Haridwar and U S Nagar followed with 74, 23 and 20 cases respectively. That apart, 17 cases were detected in Champawat, 9 Uttarkashi, 7 each in Almora, Pauri Garhwal and Pithoragarh, 6 Rudraprayag, 4 Chamoli. 2 Tehri Garhwal and 0 (Nil) in Bageshwar.







