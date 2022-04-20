Covid Virus Surges Back In U'khand, Caseload Fast Inching Towards 1 Lakh









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On March 28, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 99,881 on Sunday as 366 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 95,025 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,660. The state's toll remained static at 1,709 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,487. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 42. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State sharply plummeted to 95.14 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 167 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Tehri Garhwal and Nainital followed with 59, 54 and 31 respectively. That apart, 20 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 17 Pauri Garhwal, 6 Uttarkashi, 4 Rudraprayag, 3 each in Almora and Pithoragarh, 2 Bageshwar and 0 (Nil) each in Chamoli and Champawat.

