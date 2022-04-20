Covid Tsunami Penetrates Deep Into U'khand; Daily Infections Top 6K, 108 Fatalities





Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On April 28, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,68,616 on Wednesday as 6,054 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 1,17,221 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state has shot up to 45,383. The state's toll climbed to 2,417 as 108 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 3,595. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 3,485. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State maintained a steep fall and settled at very poor 69.52 percent. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 2,329 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, U S Nagar and Nainital followed with 1,178, 849 and 665 respectively. That apart, 175 cases were detected in Chamoli, 174 Pauri Garhwal, 153 Champawat, 140 Almora, 128 Bageshwar, 109 Tehri Garhwal, 81 Uttarkashi, 51 Pithoragarh and 22 Rudraprayag.

