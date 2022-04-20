Covid Toll Fast Inching Towards 2K In U'khand, New Cases Breach 3K Mark









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 5:00 PM On April 20, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,29,205 on Tuesday as 3,012 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 1,03,633 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 21,014. The state's toll rose to 1,919 as 27 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 2,639. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 734. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State maintained a steep downward trend and settled at poor 80.21 percent. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 999 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, U S Nagar and Nainital followed with 796, 565 and 258 respectively. That apart, 137 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 80 Pauri Garhwal, 66 Almora, 28 each in Champawat and Pithoragarh, 24 Chamoli, 13 Bageshwar, 12 Rudraprayag and 6 in Uttarkashi.

