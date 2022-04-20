Covid Tally Touches 49,000, As U'khand Records 1,005 Fresh Infections; Record 20 Die

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 49,000 on Wednesday as 1,005 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 39,035 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 9,111. The state's toll rose to 611 as twenty more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 243. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 976. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 79.66 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 336 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Chamoli, Tehri Garhwal, U S Nagar and Champawat followed with 133, 112, 65, 61, 59, 58 and 54 cases respectively. That apart, 41 cases were detected in Uttarkashi, 26 Bageshwar, 24 Pithoragarh, 20 Almora and 16 in Rudraprayag.