Covid Tally Inches Towards 80K In U'khand As 515 Fresh Infections Added Today

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 79,656 on Wednesday as 515 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 71,966 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,456. The state's toll rose to 1,320 as thirteen more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 914. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 425. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally come down to 90.35 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 171 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Haridwar, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Uttarkashi followed with 56, 52, 48, 45, 30, 24 and 23 cases respectively. That apart, 21 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 18 U S Nagar, 16 Rudraprayag, 7 Champawat and 4 in Almora.

