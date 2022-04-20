Covid Tally Breaches 82K Mark In U'khand With 490 Fresh Cases

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 82,429 on Sunday as 490 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 73,818 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 6,293. The state's toll rose to 1,355 as four more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 963. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 396. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has come down to 89.55 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 202 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, U S Nagar, Haridwar, Pithoragarh, Chamoli and Pauri Garhwal followed with 79, 50, 46, 25, 24 and 23 cases respectively. That apart, 14 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 11 Uttarkashi, 9 Rudraprayag, 6 Champawat, 1 Almora and Nil in Bageshwar.