Covid situation worrisome a year after Janta Curfew: Shilpa Shetty

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday expressed concern over the ongoing Covid pandemic a year after Janta Curfew, which was imposed on March 22 last year. Shilpa said, the situation continues to be worrisome.

The actress shared a yoga video on Instagram where she is performing Eka Hasta Utthita Chaturanga Dandasana, Vasisthasana, and Utthita Chaturanga Dandasana.

"Some mornings bring in a different kind of energy. Exactly a year ago, the Janta Curfew was levied to ensure we can curb the effects of the pandemic. But, the situation continues to be worrisome. So, today's Yoga session was a little more intense than usual," she wrote with the video.

Sharing the benefits of the asanas, she added: " Today's flow involved Eka Hasta Utthita Chaturanga Dandasana, Vasisthasana, and Utthita Chaturanga Dandasana. This powerful combination of asanas helps strengthen the wrist, arms, and shoulders. It also helps build core strength, improves balance & concentration, and helps tone the arms. It effectively works on the entire body. Take good care of yourselves; we can overcome this and we will!"

Shilpa's Instagram post comes a day after Maharashtra's Covid cases jumped to a new high of over 30,000 on Sunday, while Mumbai recorded 3,000 -plus fresh infections. The number of deaths have also started shooting up in the "second wave" that has gripped the state.

