Covid scare: 66% consumers set to visit markets just for festive shopping

New DelhI: Due to the impact of Covid-19, 66 per cent consumers are expected to just visit the local market for festive shopping instead of visiting main markets in town, this Diwali.

Twenty per cent consumers are expected to visit the main market in their town for festive shopping while only 16 per cent consumers expected to visit malls this festive season.

Local and neighbourhood retailers and traders to see higher consumer footfalls, as per a survey by Local Circles.

Local Circles conducted a survey to understand consumer inclination towards shopping at malls and markets during the festive period, given the threat posed by Covid-19 continues to exist. More than 16,000 responses were received from citizens spread across 205 districts of India.

With online festive sales starting in mid-October, many consumers have already made majority of their festive purchases. Although lockdown relaxation on shopping malls was lifted after nearly three months into the pandemic in many parts of the country, a majority of citizens still are not keen on visiting them during this time of the festive period, finds LocalCircles' survey.

One of the arguments on gathering in places like malls is the quality of ventilators or air conditioners that blows air in one direction touted as posing greater risk of transmission of COVID-19. The virus whose primary transmission is via droplets was also confirmed by US CDC to be transmitting via aerosol transfer and in very rare cases via surface transfer.

Further, Local Circles' survey finds that a majority of people would prefer to visit local markets rather than the main market during the festive period.

The survey finds that only 20 per cent citizens will visit the main market in their town, while 66% will just limit their visit to the local or neighbourhood market this festive season. That said, this festive season may provide an opportunity for retailers and traders in the local markets to expand their selection as an increasing number of consumers may end up visiting there instead of going to the main market in the town for festive shopping.

LocalCircles in its October survey highlighted that 51 per cent consumers will be shopping online this festival season. At the same time, it also highlighted that consumers plan to use eCommerce services as their primary channel for festive purchases, which has in fact risen by 89 per cent from 2019 to 2020. Although peoples' need to venture out into the market is irrepressible, a sizable number are showing a positive mindset by being aware of Covid-19 threats, and hence are willing to just visit the local markets during the festive season and refrain as much as possible from visiting the main market and malls.

—IANS