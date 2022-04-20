Covid Rumours: Mahoba Admin Orders Probe Into Social Boycott Of Particular Community

Mahoba: The District Administration has ordered a probe into the complaints that people are refusing to buy vegetables and fruits from vendors belonging to a particular community owing to coronavirus rumors.

Informing about the matter, District Magistrate Awadhesh Tiwari here on Tuesday said that the administration had issued passes to the vendors for door-to-door supply of essential commodities during the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

However, around a dozen of shopkeepers furnished a complaint letter alleging that certain people in the village are misbehaving and discriminating against them. The letter states that common people are being instigated to not buy anything from these vendors.

As per the complain, people are also treating them like untouchables and humiliating in public due to the hate being spread on social media. This has badly affected their income and now not being able to sustain their families, the letter said. The DM said that the complaints have been considered and SDM Sadar Rakesh Kumar asked to probe the matter. Those spreading rumours and mistreating others will be identified and punished, the DM warned. UNI



