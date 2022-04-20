Covid restrictions in J&K extended

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday extended restrictions under the Covid protocol up to January 31, 2021.

Keeping in view the apprehensions expressed after the arrival of a Covid-19 positive patient in Jammu city, who recently travelled into the country from abroad, authorities have decided to continue the ongoing restrictions under the Covid protocol up to January 31.

According to the new guidelines, all schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed up to the end of January.

Online classes will, however, be held for the students of all such educational institutions.

All the 20 districts of J&K have been categorised as 'Orange' and everybody has been advised to strictly follow the precautions detailed for such areas.

District level officials have been directed to ensure that no large gatherings are allowed in connection with the new year eve celebrations on Thursday.

"People are advised to welcome the new year while keeping their personal safety in view", an official of the provincial administration said.

Meanwhile, authorities have decided to undertake genome sequencing of the Covid positive patient who arrived in Jammu city from abroad a few days ago.

Experts fear the patient might be infected with the new variant of the virus.

All the family members of the patient have been shifted to official quarantine and reports said many of them have tested positive.

