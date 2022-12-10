Covid-related interruptions slowed cancer identification and treatment: government

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Parliament was informed on Friday that delays in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer cases in the nation were caused by covid-related problems.

In answer to a question from Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee, Minister of State for Health Bharti Pawar stated that the number of cases of oral cancer, breast cancer, and cervical cancer that have been discovered in the nation amount 16 crore, 8 crore, and 5.53 crore, respectively.

According to her, delays in cancer detection were caused by COVID-related interruptions, but the government is now focusing on early cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Pawar continued, "Through these centres, we are delivering extremely good health screening services, and we are increasing our 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres across the country."

Banerjee has questioned if Covid-related issues resulted in a decrease in cancer detection and treatment, a drop in patient admissions, their surgery, and their chemotherapy.

