Covid Related Deaths Continue To Haunt U'khand, 99 Today; New Cases Decline









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 7:00 PM On May 29, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload zoomed up to 3,27,112 on Saturday at 7.00 PM as 1,687 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 2,83,962 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state appreciably came down to 31,110. The state's toll shot up to 6,360 as 58(?) more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday's data, 99 died today), whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 5,680. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 4,446. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 86.81%, but it was much below the pan-India average of 90.34%, 96.10% in UP, its parent State and 98.14% in not-too-distant Gurugram. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 285 fresh cases, whereas Pithoragarh and Chamoli followed with 215 and 203 respectively. That apart, 186 cases were detected in Haridwar (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, till 4.22 PM 233 fresh infections were detected in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate's figures), 176 Nainital, 130 Almora, 98 each in Pauri Garhwal and Uttarkashi, 92 U S Nagar, 80 Tehri Garhwal, 63 Bageshwar, 34 Rudraprayag and 27 in Champawat.