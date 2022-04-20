Covid recovery rate improves to 95% in Gurugram

Gurugram: The Covid-19 recovery rate in Gurugram is steadily improving, rising to to 95 per cent as compared to 88.23 per cent in October.

Health officials said that due to increased awareness among the residents and several campaigns run by the district administration and the health department, the recovery rate is constantly improving in Gurugram.

"While the recovery rate is improving in Gurugram, we would like to advise the residents to be vigilant and continue to take precautions to eradicate the disease from the district. The precautions include wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing norms," said Amit Khatri, Deputy Commissioner.

Highlighting the district's figures, civil surgeon Virender Yadav said that Covid-19 death rate in Gurugram has come down to 0.60 per cent.

"For the convenience of Covid-19 patients, the district administration has set up 12 Covid Care Centres where the patients are being provided the facility of isolation. Not only this, 15 labs and testing centres are running in the district, which are testing people at the prescribed rate of the government," Yadav said.

He also informed that beds are reserved for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in 42 hospitals of the district. According to the present situation, the number of hospital beds in the district is sufficient and if required, it could be increased.

At present, 2,677 Covid-19 infected patients are in home isolation in the district while 372 patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

As per the health officials, the district has so far reported 53,762 Covid-19 cases, out of which 50,718 have recovered. The number of active cases in the district presently stands at 2,720, while 324 people have succumbed to the virus so far in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government on Wednesday reduced the cost of RT-PCR test at private hospitals and laboratories from Rs 900 to Rs 700.

—IANS