Covid Recovery Rate Improves In Agra To 86.74%

Agra: The Covid-19 recovery rate has improved in Uttar Pradesh's Agra city up to 86.74 per cent, even as 234 fresh infections have been detected in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Thursday.

For the past three consecutive days, the number of Covid-19 cases has shown a downward trend, officials said.

In the last 24 hours, 234 new cases were reported while four patients died, taking the total number of deaths since March 2020 to 289. Currently, the number of active cases is 2,741.

Meanwhile, two new facilities were opened for the Covid patients.

The Kshetra Bajaja Samiti, has opened a quarantine centre at the Nemi Nath College, while the association of the shoe exporters has opened a modern hospital at its trade centre in village Seenghna, with 250 beds. District authorities have planned extensive surveys to identify Covid victims and provide them prompt medicare.

Some social activists in the Taj city have demanded suspension of the Metro Rail construction to divert funds to expand health facilities in the city including a new government hospital on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

They feared that the current pandemic could continue for long and conditions could worsen with the imminent third wave. —IANS