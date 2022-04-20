Covid recoveries continue to outnumber new cases in Andhra

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 64 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, pushing the state's overall tally to more than 8.87 lakh, even as 99 persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 15, followed by Visakhapatnam (10), Krishna (9), Nellore (8), Guntur (7), Anantapur, Chittoor and Kadapa (4 each), Kurnool (2) and Srikakulam (1).

Incidentally, no new cases were reported from three districts -- Prakasam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari.

East Godavari's Covid tally has crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state's positivity rate fell to 6.75 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.46 per cent.

Meanwhile, one more person succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the state's Covid death toll to 7,154.

The number of active cases in Andhra Pradesh presently stands at 1,242.

With 21,922 tests being conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of Covid tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed 1.31 crore.

