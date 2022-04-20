COVID protocols will be followed for Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan: Ayodhya SSP

Ayodhya (UP): Preparations are underway in Ayodhya ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir on August 5. Ayodhya SSP Deepak Kumar ensured that security arrangements for the ceremony are in place. He said, "COVID-19 protocols will be followed on the day. We are requesting the priests to not allow gathering of more than 5 people at a place." He also informed that planned route diversions to ease traffic movement to avoid chaos have been planned for 12 places. Journalists with approved passes will be allowed movement." He further said that all houses in Ayodhya are being verified and they are being told to not invite guests as it is the time of pandemic. "But if any guests comes in, do inform the police about it," he added.

—ANI