COVID Positivity Rate Below 10-Day Average For Last Three Days In Delhi, Says Jain

New Delhi: The daily COVID-19 positivity rate has been below the 10-day average for the last three days, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday, adding that this was a small ray of hope and it looks like the case positivity may reduce slowly in the coming days.

"Over the last 1.5 months, the daily positivity (rate) had never been below the 10-day average, but in the last three days, it has been below. So we can see a small ray of hope, it seems the positivity rate will gradually come down from here," Jain said. He further said that testing numbers had gone down over the last few days due to the lockdown that is in place in the city and footfall had decreased.

Speaking about vaccination for citizens aged 18 to 45 who will become eligible on May 1, Jain said that Delhi did not have any COVID-19 vaccines as of now. "We don't have vaccines as of now. We have made requests to the company regarding vaccines, we will tell you when it comes," he said.

A total of 25,986 fresh COVID-19 cases and 368 deaths were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 99,752.

81,829 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, recording a daily positivity rate of 31.76 per cent.

The cumulative fatalities stand at 15,377. —ANI